Startup tool manufacturer establishes HQ in Loveland

LOVELAND — A startup tool manufacturer has relocated its headquarters from a garage in Johnstown to a 33,250-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Loveland.

The company, Red House Tools LLC, manufactures one primary product — the EZ Wing that enables safer operation of miter saws when making precision cuts — but it has more products on the way for the first quarter of 2024.

“Our founder, Ben Earnhart, is an avid woodworker. He was making some dangerous cuts and determined that he needed something for material support, a platform to make precision cuts,” Mat Basquez, sales director for the company, told BizWest.

The company was formed in 2020. Earnhart’s device was turned over to his partner, Cal Sellens, an aerospace engineer, who perfected it with the idea that demand for high quality precision tools and accessories for the professional tradesman and consumer do-it-yourself markets had yet to be fully met. The tool is patented.

The company now has fewer than 10 employees, Basquez said, and hopes to hire more after its new distribution center is set up.

“The 33,250-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing facility, and distribution center in Loveland allows us room to operate and grow with our existing products as well as the new and exciting product lines scheduled for release over the next five years and beyond,” said Earnhart. “We are truly excited to be working within the community of Loveland and other nearby communities while bringing more manufacturing and warehouse jobs to the region.”

Sellens, vice president and chief engineer, noted that the tool is “made in America” and “since we are from Northern Colorado, making the beautiful town of Loveland our new HQ made perfect sense. We are looking forward to expanding the footprint of our product lines throughout the country and internationally, all from our new location here on Colorado’s Front Range.”

Basquez said sales are now handled directly to consumers using online resources but the company is working to establish relationships with retailers such as Woodcraft of Loveland and Woodpeckers Precision Woodworking Tools.

The new headquarters, located at 3950 Medford Drive off of Boyd Lake Avenue in Loveland, is in a leased facility with a 10-year term. Marc Robson, an adviser with NAI Affinity, handled the transaction.