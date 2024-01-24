Made in Loveland planned for February

LOVELAND — Entrepreneurs and innovators will join forces during the month of February in Loveland for Made in Loveland 2024.

The month-long program will feature multiple workshops, every Wednesday during the month at Desk Chair workspace, 201 E. Fourth St., and every Thursday at The Warehouse Business Accelerator, 815 14th St. SW.

Three sessions will be conducted on each of those days, at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. The month’s events will kick off with a breakfast Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. followed by keynote speaker Benjamin Williams at 10 a.m., according to a press release from the sponsors.

Made in Loveland 2024 brings together entrepreneurs and professionals at various stages of their careers; participants have the opportunity to gain practical skills, discover new strategies, and connect with like-minded individuals.

The finale of Made in Loveland 2024 will be a closing party, 4 p.m. Feb. 29, at Verboten Brewery.

Registration information and the full schedule of seminars can be found here.