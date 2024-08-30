Larimer may put transportation tax question on November ballot

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County officials next week will consider placing a 15-year 0.15% sales and use tax measure on the November ballot. If approved by voters, the tax would generate an estimated $15 million annually to fund various transportation projects across the county.

Recent polling by Larimer County shows that community members are increasingly concerned about rising traffic and declining safety on the county’s roads and bridges. Transportation remains one of the top concerns among residents, leading the Board of County Commissioners to revisit the issue of a dedicated funding source. As part of its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, the commissioners are again considering a transportation tax measure to address these needs.

If the measure were to pass, the tax — equivalent to 15 cents on a $100 purchase and exempting groceries — would provide dedicated funding for infrastructure projects including roadway and bridge safety enhancements, pedestrian crossing improvements, updated signaling, bicycle accommodations and increased access to transit.

According to a news release from the county, the measure also aims to improve the resilience of transportation infrastructure against natural disasters and enhance travel corridors between communities.

Commissioners’ exploration of this measure began in April, driven by polling data that showed both an increase in awareness of transportation needs and a favorable attitude toward a sales and use tax to fund these projects.

The initiative has drawn the attention and support of various community organizations, including the Loveland and Fort Collins chambers of commerce, which both issued statements in support of it.

The meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the first-floor hearing room of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. A live broadcast will be available at larimer.gov/broadcast.