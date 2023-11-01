Larimer to host public workshop on water master plan

LOVELAND – Larimer County will host a workshop on Monday to present plans for a water master plan and get feedback from the public.

The plan, being developed by the county’s staff, will become an element in the Larimer County Master Plan and will help support the county’s strategic planning for water, stormwater and environmental flows. Although the county is not a water provider, it might play specific roles in terms of strategy, coordination and collaboration to achieve the water goals determined throughout the plan.

The county hopes to improve long-term planning for water supply in unincorporated areas and promote water-sharing strategies to preserve agriculture and sustain water supplies, address risks and sustainability, and prepare responsive land- use policies and standards.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in the Big Thompson Room at the Larimer County Loveland Campus, 200 Peridot Ave.

The workshop is the first of four planned engagement events planned that are open to the public. More information on the plan and updates are available at the Larimer County Water Master Plan website.