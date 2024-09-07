Grants available for local outdoor neighborhood, community projects

The Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOVELAND — The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for a small grant program that awards money for nature-based neighborhood and community projects in Larimer County.

For 26 years, the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program has awarded grants to communities throughout the county using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. Since its inception, the small grants program has awarded more than $415,000 across 238 projects across Larimer County.

Past grants have gone to a variety of outdoor community-based projects from community garden improvements and outdoor classrooms to wetland restoration and removal of invasive species.

Applicants may request up to $4,000 per application for projects that take place in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2025.

Returning nonprofit organizations, HOAs, K-12 schools and community-based organizations are invited to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of the five grant categories:

Projects that provide or enhance natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts lakes/ponds.

Projects that provide nature-based environmental education opportunities, including outdoor education signs and materials, outdoor classrooms, workshops or training.

Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via providing access to nature for those experiencing barriers, including limited transit options and financial obstacles.

Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via local agricultural food production (projects that include practices around improving soil, water, habitat or community connection to agriculture).

Research on Larimer County open spaces.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 11. Grant awards will be announced by February 2025.

The application link, guidelines and instructions, budget worksheet and all other information for the program can be accessed at: www.larimer.org/small-grants