Grants available for local outdoor neighborhood, community projects
LOVELAND — The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for a small grant program that awards money for nature-based neighborhood and community projects in Larimer County.
For 26 years, the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program has awarded grants to communities throughout the county using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. Since its inception, the small grants program has awarded more than $415,000 across 238 projects across Larimer County.
Past grants have gone to a variety of outdoor community-based projects from community garden improvements and outdoor classrooms to wetland restoration and removal of invasive species.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Applicants may request up to $4,000 per application for projects that take place in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2025.
Returning nonprofit organizations, HOAs, K-12 schools and community-based organizations are invited to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of the five grant categories:
- Projects that provide or enhance natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts lakes/ponds.
- Projects that provide nature-based environmental education opportunities, including outdoor education signs and materials, outdoor classrooms, workshops or training.
- Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via providing access to nature for those experiencing barriers, including limited transit options and financial obstacles.
- Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via local agricultural food production (projects that include practices around improving soil, water, habitat or community connection to agriculture).
- Research on Larimer County open spaces.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 11. Grant awards will be announced by February 2025.
The application link, guidelines and instructions, budget worksheet and all other information for the program can be accessed at: www.larimer.org/small-grants