Larimer has new records notification service

FORT COLLINS – A new notification service for Larimer County residents who record documents started Tuesday, according to the county’s Clerk and Recorder office.

Recording Activity Notification (RAN) is a service that allows Larimer County residents to create and receive an email alert notification when a document is recorded in their name. This new service is provided by the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder free of charge.

In a news release, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Tina Harris said she is adding this service as a level of security but encouraged county residents and businesses to remain diligent.

“This service is intended to notify you of potential activity occurrences, but it alone cannot ensure you are protected from fraud,” she said. “I urge all residents to take proactive measures to mitigate against fraudulent activity.”

Residents may register for the RAN service by visiting the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder

webpage at larimer.gov/recording. The user then enters a personal, business, or trust name

that he or she wishes to monitor in a format of the name that is most likely to be used to record

documents. The RAN service will only recognize the exact name format that is entered, and

because names can contain multiple variations, submitting additional notification requests

to account for these variations is permitted.

For more information about RAN, go to larimer.gov/ran or call 970-498-7860.