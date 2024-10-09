New Loveland store offers homey vibe

Some of the offerings at Willow and Finch in Loveland. Courtesy Willow and Finch

LOVELAND — Owners of a new store just north of downtown Loveland hope to provide a variety of goods from vendors across Northern Colorado while making shoppers feel at home.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Willow and Finch — named for two zebra finches who perch in an antique bird cage at the store at 1032 N. Lincoln Ave. — will celebrate a grand opening next Tuesday, according to co-owners Kate Brann and Becky Filler. The business is located in a two-story early-1900s home that was owned by former Loveland Mayor Don Riedel.

