Lamkin to succeed Pappas as head of McKee Wellness Foundation

LOVELAND — Nate Lamkin has become executive director of the McKee Wellness Foundation, succeeding Kara Pappas, the foundation has announced.

Kara Pappas, who has led the foundation since 2021, will join the Military Family Advisory Network as chief advancement officer, a role that resonates with her as a nonprofit leader and military spouse.

Under Pappas’ guidance, the foundation became an independent organization, redefined its focus and launched The Next Frontier, an initiative that addresses the community’s most pressing health and wellness needs. It established a capital campaign with the goal of raising $2 million to help build Sunrise Community Health’s North Loveland Community Health Center, which opened its doors to the public Monday.

“This decision comes after much reflection,” Pappas said in a prepared statement, noting that the move is both exciting and bittersweet. “It has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to serve this organization and this community. I leave with immense gratitude and full confidence in the foundation’s bright future.”

Lamkin brings more than 27 years of health-care and nonprofit leadership experience, including serving as president of Pathways, a provider of hospice and palliative care in Northern Colorado. During his time there, he expanded services, strengthened community trust and led the creation of the region’s first inpatient hospice center.

“Nate’s strong relationships with health care and philanthropic leaders across the region, paired with his values-driven leadership, make him an exceptional choice to lead the foundation into its next chapter,” Mike Ball, president of the McKee Wellness Foundation’s Board of Directors, said in a news release.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be the new executive director of the McKee Wellness Foundation, which has been bridging gaps in health and wellness in our Northern Colorado communities for nearly 45 years,” added Lamkin. “Our latest chapter as an independent public charity promises to amplify that impact. With an exceptional team, a dynamic board and many dedicated volunteers, I know it will be a joy to lead this remarkable community-based nonprofit.”

The foundation supports programs focusing on cancer care, crisis health and dental care, mental and cognitive health care, community safety initiatives and veteran support.

