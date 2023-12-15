Loveland home health company closes its doors

LOVELAND — A health care company in the home health care and hospice industry has closed its doors and transferred patients to other organizations.

Charter Healthcare of Northern Colorado LLC, with offices at 3855 Precision Drive, Suite 120, published a legal notice in the Loveland Reporter-Herald saying that all operations would cease as of today.

A woman named Cassandra, who answered the phone number listed in the legal notice, said that the company had completed the transfer of patients — none of whom were treated at the Precision Drive facility, which was an office only. Patients were treated at their homes, she said, and now other entities will be in charge of that care. All employees were laid off or transferred to other medical providers who received Charter patients.

Patient records are being held by the company at its California office, which listed P.O. Box 309, Atwood, California, as an address. Medicare requires that those records be maintained for seven years, Cassandra said.

Cassandra said the company operated from leased facilities in Loveland. County assessor records show that the building at that address is a business condominium with multiple owners.

Charter Healthcare was registered with the Secretary of State with multiple trade names, including Phoenix Home Care, Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, and Charter Hospice of Northern Colorado Inc. Alainna Fitzpatrick was listed as the registered agent for the company.