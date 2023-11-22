CycleBar opens Loveland studio

LOVELAND — California-based franchisor Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is opening one of its CycleBar studio concepts in Loveland.

The CycleBar Loveland studio, operated by franchisees Sydnie Whitmer and Zack Whitmer, who also own the CycleBar Fort Collins, is Xponential Fitness’ 3000th such location to open across the country.

It is located at 5721 McWhinney Blvd.

“We are honored to be the 3,000th open studio for Xponential Fitness. CycleBar Loveland is committed to providing exceptional fitness experiences and is another example of the continued growth and success of the Xponential Fitness network,” the Whitmers said in a prepared statement. “This is our second CycleBar studio, and we are grateful for the constant support Xponential offers us every step of the way. By staying engaged with the Xponential community, attending franchisee events, and taking advantage of additional training and resources, we aim to stay at the forefront of the fitness industry and provide an unparalleled fitness experience for our members, who consider fitness to be a central part of their daily routine.”