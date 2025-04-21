Health Care & Insurance  April 21, 2025

North Loveland health clinic to open May 5

Sunrise Community Health’s North Loveland Community Health Center will open May 5 and serve 5,000 to 7,000 patients annually.
Sunrise Community Health’s North Loveland Community Health Center will open May 5 and serve 5,000 to 7,000 patients annually. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest.
By

North Loveland Community Health Center will open May 5, offering primary medical and dental care for individuals and families, as well as social work, health education, translation services and care management. But visitors got an early look at the 22,000-square-foot facility during a grand opening celebration late on a snowy Friday afternoon.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Health Care & Insurance Loveland Sunday Weekly Today's News North Loveland Community Health Center Sunrise Community Health
