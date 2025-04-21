North Loveland health clinic to open May 5
North Loveland Community Health Center will open May 5, offering primary medical and dental care for individuals and families, as well as social work, health education, translation services and care management. But visitors got an early look at the 22,000-square-foot facility during a grand opening celebration late on a snowy Friday afternoon.
