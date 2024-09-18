New apothecary opens in downtown Loveland

LOVELAND — The Stinging Nettle has taken up residence in downtown, filling a hole recently opened when Dickens Alley closed months ago.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that The Stinging Nettle, an apothecary offering integrated well ness services, opened this past weekend.

“I want to be a resource,” owner Ali Bockelmann told the Reporter-Herald. “I want The Stinging Nettle to be a resource to the community where we can get education and we can get help on supporting people wherever they are in their wellness journey.”

