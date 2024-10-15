OneOncology acquires United Urology Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and OWINGS MILLS, Md. — OneOncology, a physician-led national platform for independent oncology practices, has acquired United Urology Group, a Maryland-based urology management services organization with affiliates in Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to bring these two physician-led organizations together to drive innovation and ultimately improve the standard of cancer care,” Jeff Patton, CEO of OneOncology, said in a prepared statement. “OneOncology and UUG share a dedication to physician leadership, high-quality care, growth and innovation. This partnership will enhance OneOncology’s partner and UUG’s affiliate practices and ultimately advance urology care, including the increasingly complex treatment of genitourinary cancers.”

United Urology affiliate Colorado Urology operates facilities in Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Denver, Greenwood Village, Lafayette, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Longmont, Northglenn and Superior.

“This transaction represents a pivotal moment in our journey to expand our unique urology platform. Together with OneOncology, we’re poised to deliver even greater value to patients, providers, and the entire urologic community. We look forward to working closely to grow our respective organizations and cultivate stronger partnerships,” Ian Wong, United Urology Group CEO, said in a prepared statement.

United Urology Group’s member groups of urology practices include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the Tucson metro area; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to OneOncology, while Ropes & Gray LLP and McGuire Woods served in the same capacity to the seller. Houlihan Lokey served as financial adviser to UUG.

