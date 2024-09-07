Columbine Health Systems hosts Dementia Week

FORT COLLINS — Columbine Health Systems will host Dementia Week, a series of free events devoted to educating Northern Colorado about dementia. Columbine is partnering with the nonprofit Dementia Together to help raise awareness of dementia and share how it impacts each person differently.

All Columbine residents, relatives, friends and the community are invited.

Events include:

Sept. 9, 10 to 11 a.m.: Caring Canines will conduct a pet-therapy session at the Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility, 4824 S Lemay Ave.

Sept. 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: An education class geared toward care partners (spouses and family members), “Helping Your Loved One Live Well with Dementia,” will be taught by Sarah Armold of Dementia Together at Columbine Health Drake Centre, 802 W Drake Road.

Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m.: Dementia Together will show the film “Finding a Way to Contented Dementia” at Drake Centre. The film follows the stories of six carers talking about their experiences of looking after a family member with dementia.

Sept. 12: A Mobile Memory Cafe will be hosted at the newly renovated New Mercer Commons Columbine Health facility, 900 Centre Ave. Memory Cafés are social gatherings for people with mild to moderate cognitive impairment and their care partners who want to remain engaged with others traveling the dementia journey.

Sept. 13: Columbine will host a concert at Columbine Park at New Mercer Commons facility in conjunction with the local music program, Sound Affects. Attendees will be able to see The Denver Dolls, a vintage, all-female trio of professional performers.