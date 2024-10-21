Medical practice claims construction delay cost $421K

BROOMFIELD — BoulderCentre for Orthopedics PC is suing the company that built its Broomfield clinic, claiming that Windsor-based Infusion Architects LLC failed to complete the project on time and caused more than $421,000 in losses as a result.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Boulder County District Court, accuses Infusion of making “a design error in the placement of the Surgery Center’s fire wall.”

BoulderCentre for Orthopedics in April failed an inspection at the 37,000-square-foot, two-story Broomfield practice at 1185 Colorado Highway 7 from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, which must sign off on medical buildings before Medicare and Medicaid patients are treated, pushing back a late May opening date six weeks to July, the complaint said.

“Based on the Architects’ promise that the Surgery Center would be completed in compliance with all applicable laws, codes, and regulations by the Completion Date, Boulder Centre arranged for all of the Surgery Center’s operational expenses — including, but not limited to, staff salaries, equipment leases, rent, and office supplies — to begin on April 12, 2024, the date of anticipated accreditation,” according to the lawsuit.

BoulderCentre for Orthopedics said in the lawsuit that the company has invoiced “the Architects to compensate them for their losses. Despite the Architects’ admission of fault, the Architects have not paid Boulder Centre’s invoices.”

Neither BoulderCentre for Orthopedics nor Infusion responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit is Boulder Centre for Orthopedics P.C. and BroomfieldCentre Real Estate LLC v. Infusion Architects LLC, Case No. 2024CV30868 filed Oct. 16 in Boulder County District Court.

