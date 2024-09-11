Nextera, ImagineMD partner on membership health care model

LONGMONT — Nextera Healthcare LLC and ImagineMD have combined to form a single direct-primary-care organization for employer groups and patients. Together, the businesses will open new clinics across the country, and partner with additional like-minded DPC practices and clinicians in a membership health care system.

Direct primary care is a health care delivery model in which patients, or their employers, pay a monthly fee in exchange for health care services, operating similar to a private club membership. Such models are typically integrated into employer health insurance programs instead of costly insurance programs. ImagineMD is a similar model operating in Illinois.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Clint Flanagan, Longmont-based Nextera Healthcare is one of the original pioneers of the direct-primary-care model and operates clinics throughout Colorado and manages one of the largest physician-led and owned networks of DPC clinics with hundreds of affiliate locations throughout the country, according to a news release. Nextera began covering St. Vrain Valley School employees in 2018.

“We are celebrating our 15th year at Nextera Healthcare and are thrilled to have ImagineMD join us,” Flanagan, who serves as chief medical officer of Nextera Healthcare, said in the news release. “They have built a tremendous DPC business serving employers in Chicago. Our companies are mission-aligned, and we believe this synergistic partnership will serve as a catalyst for growth as we continue to offer best in class DPC for employers. Many employers in the US are underserved on the primary care front and we are focused on providing a solution to meet their employees’ health care needs.”

ImagineMD, headquartered in Chicago, operates DPC clinics throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, serving the employees of Chicago-based employers.

Together, Nextera Healthcare and ImagineMD will represent one of the largest physician-led DPC services, with more than a dozen owned clinic locations and hundreds of affiliate locations across the country. The combined organization is actively exploring opportunities to open additional owned locations in new states outside of Colorado and Illinois.