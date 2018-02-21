Nextera secures contract with St. Vrain Valley schools

LONGMONT — Nextera Healthcare, a Longmont-based direct-primary-care provider, has been awarded a contract to serve St. Vrain Valley School District employees and their dependents.

Coverage for benefits-eligible district employees and their families who enrolled in Nextera Healthcare officially took effect in 2018.

Nextera members enrolled individually or through an employer benefit plan pay a flat monthly fee for comprehensive direct-primary-care services. Benefits include same-day or next-day medical appointments, round-the-clock communication with physicians via phone and email, in-house prescriptions and virtual specialist consultations at no additional cost. Members have access to discounted diagnostic laboratory, imaging services and integrative therapies such as acupuncture and behavioral health.

“Nextera Healthcare has been partnering with businesses and organizations in Colorado to better meet the primary care and most urgent care needs of their employees. We are excited to be able to help employers offer more than insurance coverage by giving their employees access to care,” Clint Flanagan, founder and CEO of Nextera Healthcare, said in a prepared statement.

Nextera operates more than 35 locations nationwide, 17 of them in Colorado, Nextera Healthcare members and their families who enrolled as part of the St. Vrain Valley School District contract will be able to choose from more than 40 physicians and providers across the Nextera Healthcare network.

“St. Vrain Valley School District prides itself on being one of the fastest growing and most innovative school districts in the nation,” Vicki Mair, benefits specialist for the district, said in the prepared statement. “Our commitment to innovation extends beyond the classroom, and offering Nextera Healthcare to our employees and their families is a great example. It’s a valuable option for our employees and their families to have increased access and convenience to care without traditional copays and bills.”