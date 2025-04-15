Health Care & Insurance  April 15, 2025

Family Care Center opens Louisville mental-health clinic

Family Care Center team members Samantha Reeves, Chris Ivany, Michael Ruttenberg, Nikki Rossetter, Wayne Cavanaugh and Charlton Clarke celebrate a ribbon cutting at the new Louisville clinic. Courtesy Family Care Center
By

LOUISVILLE — Family Care Center recently opened its 18th Colorado clinic location in Louisville.

Services offered at the outpatient clinic at 363 Centennial Parkway include talk therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

“Bringing multiple mental health services together in one place allows us to provide a seamless

SPONSORED CONTENT

experience for our patients,” Family Care Center CEO Wayne Cavanaugh said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone seeking care — whether for themselves, their child, or their family — can receive timely support without long wait times.”

Family Care Center has Northern Colorado clinics in Loveland and Fort Collins.

Family Care Center recently opened its 18th Colorado clinic location in Louisville.

Related Posts

Categories: Health Care & Insurance Louisville Today's News Family Care Center
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...