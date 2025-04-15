Family Care Center opens Louisville mental-health clinic

LOUISVILLE — Family Care Center recently opened its 18th Colorado clinic location in Louisville.

Services offered at the outpatient clinic at 363 Centennial Parkway include talk therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

“Bringing multiple mental health services together in one place allows us to provide a seamless

experience for our patients,” Family Care Center CEO Wayne Cavanaugh said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone seeking care — whether for themselves, their child, or their family — can receive timely support without long wait times.”

Family Care Center has Northern Colorado clinics in Loveland and Fort Collins.

