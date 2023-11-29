AdventHealth added to Select Health provider network

LOUISVILLE – AdventHealth Avista in Louisville, along with four other hospitals and several AdventHealth clinics in Colorado, have been added to the provider network for Salt Lake City-based Select Health.

The nonprofit health plan of Intermountain Health, Select Health serves more than 1 million members in Utah, Idaho and Nevada, and began offering enrollment in October for Medicare patients in 16 Colorado counties.

Access to the new provider network will be effective Jan. 1.

The collaboration with AdventHealth represents an effort by Select Health to broaden its provider networks statewide and offer members an expanded range of health care services. With AdventHealth joining as a new provider, Select Health members will benefit from increased choices, options and access to specialized care.

“The addition of AdventHealth into our already robust network of providers illustrates our long-term commitment to health care in Colorado,” Curt Howell, market president of the Peaks Region for Select Health, which includes Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “This relationship allows us to increase access to exceptional care and facilities to more individuals, ensuring that members receive convenient and quality health care services close to home.”

Through this collaboration, members will gain access to a wide array of services, including specialized treatments, advanced medical technologies and a network of more than 800 experienced health care professionals. Select Health members will also have access to AdventHealth clinics and five hospitals. Besides AdventHealth Avista, those hospitals are AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker, and AdventHealth Porter.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Select Health as it includes AdventHealth in its top-tier provider network,” said Brett Spenst, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain Region. “Together, we will ensure that more people have access to the compassionate care and healing AdventHealth is known for in Colorado. This aligns perfectly with our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ, and we look forward to making a positive impact on even more individuals.”