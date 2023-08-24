Health Care & Insurance  August 24, 2023

Global Healthcare Exchange opens India office

BizWest Staff

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange Inc., software-as-a-service company providing logistics assistance to the health care industry, has expanded into India with the opening of a Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.

The new office will be led by Swastik Bihani, according to a GHX news release. 

“The health care industry is on a digital transformation journey, making investments in a highly skilled global workforce more important than ever,” GHX chief technology officer CJ Singh said in the release. “Hyderabad is a thriving technical hub and one of the fastest growing cities in the country, making it a natural choice for GHX’s ongoing global expansion. Under Swastik’s leadership, GHX India is poised to play a critical role in this journey.”

GHX aims to triple its workforce in India by 2025, with plans to expand to more than 300 employees, the company said.

