Family Care Center opens clinic in Louisville

Family Care Center in Louisville.
Family Care Center’s new Louisville location is located at 363 Centennial Parkway. Courtesy Family Care Center.
LOUISVILLE — Family Care Center has opened a new outpatient mental health clinic in Louisville, its 19th facility in the state.

The new Louisville clinic at 363 Centennial Parkway, Suite 220, offers integrated behavioral health care services, including talk therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for conditions such depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“Bringing multiple mental health services together in one place allows us to provide a seamless experience for our patients,” CEO Wayne Cavanaugh said in a written statement. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone seeking care — whether for themselves, their child, or their family—can receive timely support without long wait times.”

Family Care Center operates locations in Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

