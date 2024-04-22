Longmont United expands cancer treatment center

LONGMONT — Longmont United Hospital, a division of CommonSpirit Health, has opened an expansion of its cancer center at the hospital.

The expansion brings medical oncology clinic services and chemotherapy treatment options to the Longmont campus, said DJ Bodziony, regional director of oncology services, mountain region, for CommonSpirit. “This, coupled with our existing radiation therapy center, gives Longmont United Hospital the full complement of cancer care for our patients,” he said.

The hospital had a ribbon cutting for the expansion last week.

The expansion contains four clinic rooms, a consultation room and four private infusion bays for patients receiving chemotherapy.

It is targeted to serve a market that includes Longmont, Boulder, Denver, Larimer, Jefferson and Weld counties.

A medical oncology physician will lead the operation with the support of three nurses, a medical assistant, insurance specialist, and others involved with support services such as genetic counseling and nutrition services, Bodziony said.