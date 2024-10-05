First Interstate Bank Volunteer Day featured 350 service projects

First Interstate Bank employees volunteered at numerous nonprofits during the bank’s Volunteer Day, including Food Bank of Larimer County. Courtesy First Interstate Bank.

FORT COLLINS — First Interstate Bank conducted its annual Volunteer Day, Sept. 11, with bank volunteers engaging in 350 service projects in 14 states.

Projects were supported in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., said in a prepared statement. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Volunteer Day was focused on combating poverty, hunger and homelessness, but employees were empowered to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their communities.

In Fort Collins, employees volunteered at several local nonprofits, including:

Serve 6.8: The team helped sort pallets of clothing for elementary, middle school and highschoolers to then be sent to schools in Brush.

Harvest Farms: The team worked in the garden and planted flowers for an upcoming donor appreciation event.

Food Bank of Larimer County: The team packed feminine product kits and then worked in the Food Share store helping stock shelves and sort produce.

First Interstate Bank’s annual Volunteer Day began in 2018 in celebration of the bank’s 50th anniversary.

on Facebook on LinkedIn