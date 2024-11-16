Credit Union of Colorado employees volunteer during ‘Here to Help Day’

FORT COLLINS — More than 200 employees of Credit Union of Colorado volunteered during the credit union’s recent “Here to Help Day,” assisting 18 nonprofit organizations across the state.

The credit union also contributed more than $19,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support its volunteer efforts.

“Doing good in the communities where we live, work and play is at the heart of the Credit Union of Colorado’s mission. Our team members strive to contribute and give back each and every day,” Phil Smith, Credit Union of Colorado president and CEO, said in a written statement. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our team members collectively spend the day actively volunteering at nonprofit organizations throughout the state.”

Volunteers included Credit Union of Colorado employees, friends and family. The nonprofit organizations spanned the state – from Fort Collins to Pueblo — with a focus on supporting organizations that align with the credit union’s focus on equity, education and the environment:

A Precious Child.

Boys & Girls Club.

Castlewood Canyon State Park.

Douglas County Library.

Durango Food Bank .

Food to Power.

History Colorado.

Integrated Family Community Services.

Jeffco Open Space.

Kids Aid.

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center.

Outdoor Lab Foundation.

Ronald Mcdonald House.

SECOR Cares.

SustainED Farms.

The Pantry of Fremont.

Weld County Food Bank.

Wolf Sanctuary.

“During Here to Help Day, Credit Union of Colorado team members in Ft. Collins proudly donated their time and efforts to the Wolf Sanctuary,” said Madeline Sears, branch manager of Credit Union of Colorado in Fort Collins. “We look forward to Here to Help Day every year and the opportunity to serve and make a difference in our community.”

