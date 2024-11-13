University of Colorado vice chancellor joins Elevations Credit Union board

BOULDER — Ann Schmiesing, vice chancellor and executive vice provost for Academic Resource Management at the University of Colorado Boulder and interim chancellor at CU Denver, has been appointed to the board of Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union.

“Elevations has a meaningful, enduring relationship with the University of Colorado Boulder, and we have supported increased higher education access for many years,” Elevations board chairman Ray Martinez said in a prepared statement. “Ann’s extensive experience in higher education and at CU is invaluable to our board.”

Elevations has about 178,000 members and more than $3.5 billion in assets.

