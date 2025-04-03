Boulder hires Morrison as CFO

BOULDER — Krista Morrison, budget officer for Kansas City, Missouri, will become the city of Boulder’s new chief financial officer effective April 28, bringing 24 years of strategic and public-sector financial experience.

Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde made the announcement Wednesday.

Morrison, who was chosen after a national search, will succeed Kara Skinner, who left the city Nov. 8 after more than two years as Boulder’s CFO to become director of fiscal affairs in the government consulting section of MGT Consulting. Joel Wagner, the city’s deputy director of finance, has served as interim finance director while the search for Skinner’s replacement was conducted.

Morrison has worked for Kansas City for 14 years, and in her current role she manages a $2.3 billion budget for a municipality roughly 12 times the size of Boulder with four times the population.

Before becoming budget officer, Morrison served in a variety of other roles, including department-level finance positions in both Parks and Recreation and Municipal Court.

“I’m delighted that Krista has agreed to join our organization,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “She is highly regarded as an experienced public-sector financial professional with knowledge in a wide range of service areas, including payroll, accounting, procurement and budget, as well as a proven ability to connect funding decisions to desired outcomes. Krista understands and values our community’s commitment to innovation, strategic prioritization and equity. She’s well prepared to step into this important leadership role.”

Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Southern Illinois University and a public-leadership credential from Harvard Kennedy School. She is an active member of the Government Finance Officers Association and serves on the boards of the Kansas City Health Care Trust and the Kansas City Workers Compensation Board.

“I’m excited to join such a wonderful community and team,” Morrison said in a news release. “Boulder drew me in with its exceptional city leadership, the level of professionalism in the finance department and its focus on equity. In local government, the decisions we make about how we allocate resources matter. I look forward to helping advance the city’s vision and plan to achieve the fiscal sustainability necessary to reflect the community’s priorities and values.”

