Integral Consulting absorbs Kinnetic Environmental

BOULDER — Integral Consulting Inc., an environmental, scientific, and engineering consulting firm, recently acquired Kinnetic Environmental Inc., a California-based company that performs sediment and water quality studies.

“For many years, Integral and KEI have been trusted partners — the merger of the two firms is a natural progression in the relationship and brings added experience and services to their mutual client base,” Integral said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are excited to have the KEI team join Integral,” Integral managing principal Craig Jones said in the release. “Their expertise in water quality, data collection, and permitting adds greatly to the services Integral offers. They enhance our ability to expand water and sediment quality assessment and monitoring services, especially vital in a time when regulatory changes increase the importance of expert support services. We look forward to a successful future together as one firm.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn