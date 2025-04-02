Vail Resorts to cut corporate HR department

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is eliminating a human-resources department, along with 64 positions at its Broomfield corporate headquarters.

The job cuts are part of a 14% reduction of Vail’s corporate workforce that the company disclosed last year when Vail leadership unveiled its “Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan,” a cost-savings effort that also involves the elimination of about 1% of the ski resort owner’s operations staff.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Wednesday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Vail said that it “has decided to permanently close its HR Shared Services operating unit.” The job cuts are expected to begin in early June. The WARN Act requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

“As we shared last year, a part of the Transformation Plan is to consolidate and outsource our internal business services and call centers into best-in-class global shared services to support our North American businesses while creating a scalable model that can expand for future global expansion support,” a Vail spokesperson told BizWest Wednesday afternoon.

Vail, which has grown from 10 resorts to 42 and doubled its workforce over the last decade, hopes to achieve $100 million in annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2026.

None of the HR Shared Services unit employees who will lose their jobs were represented by a labor union, Vail’s WARN notice said.

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, the union that represents patrollers at Vail’s largest resort in Utah, successfully negotiated pay increases for its members after a two-week strike in December and January that disrupted operations at Park City during one of its busiest periods of the season.

