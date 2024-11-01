Evans development continues apace with population growth

Greeley isn’t the only growing community in its corner of Weld County. Just south on U.S. Highway 85 sits Evans, which has now more than 22,000 residents, having added about 4,000 folks in the past decade and a half.

Evans is planning an expansion at its wastewater treatment plant, a facility that when it was completed in 2018 and described by the city as “largest infrastructure project it has ever undertaken.”

The facility “was quickly recognized as not being able to handle expected future capacity requirements, in approving the contract for expansion design services, the (Evans City) Councilmembers were adamant that the expansion project be undertaken in such a way it is assured that the capacity will exist to handle future residential and commercial growth needs as well as regulatory requirements through the year 2042,” the city said on its project website.

Private projects in varying stages of approvals and development, according to Evans’ online development log, include:

• Saddleback at Tuscany, a 276-unit multifamily project on about 10 acres at 37th Street and 47th Avenue.

• A car was at 31st Street and U.S. 85.

• An industrial subdivision at 31st Street and First Avenue.

• Dollar General retail store at 35th Street and 35th Avenue.

• Murphy’s Oil gas station at 37th Street and U.S. 85.

