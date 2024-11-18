Boeing to lay off dozens in Colorado

DENVER — Airplane manufacturer Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will eliminate 63 jobs across Colorado operations in Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso counties starting in late January 2025.

“The Boeing Company has made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce,” the company wrote in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Friday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Boeing has informed more than 400 workers across the United States that they will be laid off, the Associated Press reported this weekend.

Boeing, which has recently drawn the ire of regulators, investors and the union representing many of its employees, said this fall that it expects to cut 10% of its workforce, or about 17,000 workers, according to the AP.

