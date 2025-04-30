BAE to provide satellite system for Space Force FORGE program

BROOMFIELD — BAE Systems Inc. Space & Mission Systems, the Broomfield-based subsidiary of British defense contractor BAE Systems PLC that last year absorbed Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp., has been contracted by the U.S. Space Force to provide a satellite command and control system, also known as a C2, for its Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, program.

“Under FORGE C2, the Space Force will utilize BAE Systems’ software solution to consolidate telemetry, tracking and command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management applications onto a single framework,” BAE said in a news release. “This will allow satellite operators to command and control the Space Force’s missile warning satellites with the same core applications, which will simplify operations, reduce operations and maintenance costs, minimize training, and provide extensibility to future missile warning systems.”

BAE did not disclose financial terms of the Space Force contract.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“FORGE C2 represents an innovative new approach to advancing command and control capabilities for the Space Force,” BAE vice president Don Speranzini said in the release. “Our team has worked as a mission partner with the Space Force to develop a system that effectively monitors threats and helps strengthen the defense of the U.S. and our allied nations. We’re proud to contribute to this critical mission.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn