Evans readies for new open space park on west side

EVANS — The Evans City Council has approved a contract to create the Arrowhead Open Space area into a new park for the community alongside Arrowhead Reservoir.

The Arrowhead Open Space redevelopment will include trails, bike racks, a picnic shelter, planted and natural green space, scenic overlooks and open space along 37th Street and 47th Avenue at the western gateway to the city, according to a news release.

The $600,000 park will be developed by Tuston Construction and Confluent Design, and it is expected to be open by July.

The release stated the park will be paid for by the city’s Park Impact Fund, and will not come out of the city’s general fund. Though the city budgeted $800,000 for the project, Tuston’s bid came in roughly $200,000 under budget, the release stated.

A conceptual rendering of Arrowhead Open Space. Source: City of Evans.

