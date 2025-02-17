Evans wins award for budget presentation

EVANS — The City of Evans has taken home top honors for a Distinguished Budget Presentation for the seventh year from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The city beat out more than 1,700 other participants to win the award.

“Our city budget is the most important policy document we create each year as it defines the strategic priorities of the City Council,” Jacque Troudt, Evans assistant city manager and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “Our mayor and councilmembers work closely with our city manager, myself, and the rest of our leadership team to develop a budget that maximizes the return for our taxpayers and provides maximum public benefit. It is a great honor to be recognized for the seventh year in a row by the GFOA with this prestigious award.”

To receive the award, the city had to satisfy national guidelines in presentation that show how the budget serves as “a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device,” Troudt added in the release.

The GFOA provides best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve, the release stated.

