Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 28% in August

DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 28% in August from the same period a year ago, with year-to-date filings up a similar 29%.

The state recorded 707 bankruptcy filings during August, compared with 554 during that month in 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 735 bankruptcy filings in July.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 689 in August 2024, with 18 business filings, compared with 545 individual and nine business filings in August 2023.

Year to date, Colorado has recorded 5,140 bankruptcy filings, compared with 3,975 through August 2023.

August filings also increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder County recorded 28 bankruptcy filings in August, up 8% from 26 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 36 bankruptcy filings in July 2024. Year-to-date filings total 186, up 10% from 169 a year ago.

Broomfield recorded 12 bankruptcy filings in August, up from five in July 2023. Broomfield recorded 11 bankruptcy filings in July 2024. Year-to-date filings total 69, up 91% from 36 a year ago.

Larimer County filings totaled 45 in August, up 15% from 39 the prior year. Larimer recorded 40 bankruptcy filings in July 2024. Year-to-date filings total 294, up 20% from 245 a year ago.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 55 in August, up 72% from 32 a year ago. Weld recorded 62 bankruptcy filings in July 2024. Year-to-date filings total 433, up 31.6% from 329 a year ago.

