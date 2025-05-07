Government & Politics  May 7, 2025

Financing for Lind’s west Greeley project wins city’s final OK

West Greeley rendering.
An architect’s rendering depicts the arena, hotel and landscaping planned for the Catalyst project. Source: City of Greeley document
By

With its second-reading approval Tuesday night, the Greeley City Council gave the final go-ahead to its complex and risky financing plan for developer Martin Lind’s $1.1 billion sports and entertainment project on the city’s western edge, part of an ambitious development called Cascadia.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Government & Politics Greeley Real Estate & Construction Residential Real Estate Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Cascadia Catalyst Deb Deboutez Greeley City Council John Gates Martin Lind Tommy Butler
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...