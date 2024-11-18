Colorado’s October unemployment rate ticked up to match national average

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point between September and October to 4.1%, the same as the national average, which was unchanged last month, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

This is the first time in 2024 that Colorado’s unemployment rate was not lower than the nation’s.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, Larimer County had the lowest non-adjusted jobless rate at 3.9% in October. Boulder County’s rate was 4.1%, Broomfield County 4.4% and Weld County 4.5%.

The Centennial State’s labor-participation rate last month was 67.9% — unchanged since May — besting the nationwide rate of 62.6%

Over the year average hourly earnings for Colorado workers have grown from $36.42 to $38.30. The national average in October was $35.46 per hour.

