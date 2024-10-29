Broomfield recognized by Economic Development Council of Colorado

Broomfield officials celebrate winning the Large Community of the Year Award this month during the Economic Development Council of Colorado’s 2024 EDIE Award ceremony in Beaver Creek. Courtesy EDCC.

BEAVER CREEK — Broomfield won the Large Community of the Year Award this month during the Economic Development Council of Colorado’s 2024 EDIE Award ceremony in Beaver Creek.

“The awards ceremony showcased the incredible efforts of economic development professionals who are committed to enhancing Colorado’s economy,” John Bristol, EDCC board chairman and Routt County Economic Development Partnership executive director, said in a prepared statement. “The City and County of Broomfield Economic Development’s innovative strategies and collaborative initiatives not only promote business growth but also strengthen the community as a whole.”

The EDIE Awards “highlight impactful contributions that enhance Colorado’s economic vitality and foster vibrant communities committed to resilience and quality of life,” according to the EDCC. “These awards reflect the strong partnerships among economic and workforce development organizations, educational institutions, and the business community, showcasing the remarkable efforts that drive economic growth in our state.”Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, was among the elected officials to win 2024 Legislator of the Year awards at the ceremony.

An entry sign for the City and County of Broomfield. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

