Innosphere Fund leads $2.85M investment in EyePop.ai

FORT COLLINS — The Innosphere Fund is the lead investor in a $2.85 million fundraising round for EyePop.ai Inc., a San Diego-based developer of an artificial intelligence-powered data visualization platform.

“Whether tracking inventory in a warehouse, analyzing medical scans, or detecting anomalies in manufacturing, EyePop.ai removes the complexity historically tied to AI vision adoption,” according to an Innosphere Fund news release.

Affiliated with Fort Collins-based technology incubator Innosphere Ventures, the venture-capital fund specializes in early-stage investments for companies that are driving innovation in the business-to-business, software-as-a-solution, cleantech and medtech sectors.

Interlock, Spatial Capital and Keshif Ventures also participated in the EyePop.ai fundraising round.

“We believe computer vision should be as straightforward to adopt as any other standard business tool,” EyePop.ai CEO Brad Chisum said in the release. “This investment from Innosphere Fund enables us to dramatically expand our platform’s automation and training features, ensuring customers — from early-stage startups to established development agencies—can quickly incorporate AI-driven image and video analysis into their products, workflows and solutions.”

