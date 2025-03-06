Last chance to register for Most-Influential Business Leaders event

Just a few days are left to register to attend BizWest’s 2025 Book of Lists Launch Party and Most-Influential Business Leaders celebration, to be held next Monday in Johnstown.

General admission tickets at $65 are available online here through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The same-day price will be $75.

BizWest sought input from its readers about who are the most-influential business leaders across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Fifty individuals were identified in 10 industry categories — including nominations from BizWest readers and staff. Voting for the No. 1 most-influential leader in each category closed earlier this week, and all honorees — including the No. 1 in each category — will be recognized at Monday’s celebration, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive in Johnstown.

The honorees are:

Banking & Finance: Gerry Agnes, Elevations Credit Union; Shawn Osthoff, Bank of Colorado; Boni Sandoval, Adams Bank & Trust; Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank; and Gretchen Wahl, FNBO.

Construction: Connie Dohn, Dohn Construction Co.; Chris Elder, Elder Construction Inc.; Nick Haws, EPS Group Inc.; Lori Masi, Hall Irwin Corp.; and Jason Sherrill, Landmark Homes.

Employers: Robert Graves, Morning Fresh Dairy; Bridget Johnson, Green Girl Recycling; Doug Radi, Sweet Loren’s; Nancy Whiteman, Wana Brands; and Brad Wind, Northern Water.

Government & Education: Jeni Arndt, City of Fort Collins; Andy Feinstein, University of Northern Colorado; Raymond Lee, City of Greeley; Amy Parsons, Colorado State University; and Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, City of Boulder.

Health Care: Dawn Anuszkiewicz, Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital; Margo Karsten, Banner Health; Mitzi Moran, Sunrise Community Health; Simon Smith, Clinica Family Health; and Robert Vissers, Boulder Community Health.

Hospitality: Charlene Hoffman, Boulder Convention & Visitors Bureau; Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee; Dana Query, Big Red F Restaurant Group; Joe Steiskal, Limelight Boulder; and Steve Taylor, Hot Corner Concepts.

Manufacturing & Technology: Loren Burnett, Prometheus Materials Inc.; Carol Cochran, Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.; Marcia Coulson, Eldon James Corp.; Corban Tillemann-Dick, Maybell Quantum Industries, Elevate Quantum; and Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co.

Organizations: Bruce Borowsky, Boulder County Film Commission; Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Sandra Solin, Capitol Solutions; John Tayer, Boulder Chamber; and Kristin Todd, NoCo Foundation.

Professional Services: Doyle Albee, Comprise; Kathleen Alt, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLLP; Lori Sutorius Jones, Avocet Communications; Chris Otto, Plante Moran; and Brett Payton, Coan Payton & Payne.

Real Estate & Development: Jennifer Chavez, BioMed Realty; Scott Holton, Element Properties; Martin Lind, Water Valley Co.; Ryan Schaefer, NAI Affinity; and Cheri Witt-Brown, Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity.

The party also will unveil the 2025 Book of Lists, providing rankings for hundreds of local companies within their respective industries.

