Mountain coaster’s owner appeals Larimer’s rejection of expansion plan

FORT COLLINS — The company that operates the Mustang Mountain Coaster on the east edge of Estes Park is asking Larimer District Court to overturn the Larimer County commissioners’ Dec. 9 decision that derailed the tourist attraction’s plan for a one-time expansion.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Longmont-based Yakutat Land Co. alleges that the commissioners’ 2-1 vote misapplied the Larimer County Land Use Code when it improperly considered neighbors’ complaints about the coaster and its operators’ past infractions when it rejected the plan, even though the county’s development services team and the Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee had recommended its conditional approval.

The owners of the 1,960-foot gravity-driven ride, located on 186.75 acres off Dry Gulch Road north of U.S. Highway 34, had sought to expand the attraction’s parking lot from 19 to 69 spaces and to get a permit for a 20-by-20-foot observation deck that had already been constructed.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The coaster’s operations manager, Gregg Hecker, said that the company had been running a shuttle system to the site from a 38-space offsite parking lot at Sombrero Stables along U.S. 34 that could accommodate recreational vehicles. Hecker said he wanted it to continue even with the parking-lot expansion and noted that a traffic study predicted it and the larger lot would decrease traffic on Dry Gulch Road. The county’s staff advised commissioners that they should require the applicant to discontinue the shuttle service after the new onsite lot was opened.

However, commissioners expressed discomfort with the parking-lot expansion, partly because Michael Whitley, the county’s senior planner, said it would require an amendment to the land-use code, which requires that a one-time expansion can’t be greater than 50%.

Whitley also cited the property’s history of code-compliance issues, but both he and assistant county attorney Christine Luckasen reminded commissioners that it couldn’t use that history as a basis to approve or deny the application, although it could use it to add additional conditions.

Even so, those complications, coupled with more complaints about noise and traffic from members of the public who attended the hearing, echoing neighbors’ concerns when the coaster was first proposed in 2018, swayed the panel.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Yakutat maintained that “it would be improper for the Board to consider the neighbors’ (or the Board’s) discontent with the Coaster itself or any alleged past or ongoing Land Use Code violations by Yakutat in deciding whether to approve the Application. Yet, the Board expressly and improperly considered as part of the Application that, for example: Certain overflow parking spaces and storage areas existed at some point prior to the Application that were unapproved; and chuckwagon dinner rides, which began as early as the 1960s on the property, operated without express approval at some point in 2019.”

Yakutat’s claim states that the commissioners’ decision “was based in whole or in part on its consideration of the neighbors’ and its own discontent with the Coaster itself and Yakutat’s alleged past or ongoing Land Use Code violations related to the operation of the Coaster.”

County commissioners on Feb. 4 issued its “findings and resolution” denying the coaster’s expansion and “Change in Character of a Non-Conforming Use,” but Yakutat’s complaint says “the Commissioners’ conclusions about those criteria are not supported by any evidence in the record.”

Hecker told BizWest on Thursday that he doesn’t know yet which District Court judge will review the complaint or when a hearing might be forthcoming.

Controversy has swirled around the coaster since it was first proposed, with supporters citing economic benefits and private property rights, and opponents raising questions about conflicts of interest among town officials and citing the potential for increased traffic and noise and impacts on wildlife.

The conflict-of-interest allegations stemmed from the fact that the coaster would be located on land owned by then-Estes Park town trustee Cody Walker, who also served as mayor pro tem. Walker owns Sombrero Stables, adjacent to the site of the planned coaster and the site of the coaster’s overflow parking lot. Because of limited onsite parking, most visitors would be transported to the coaster via shuttles from the stables.

Estes Park’s community development director approved the coaster development plan, including the parking plan and shuttle system, in August 2018. At the time, an intergovernmental agreement between Larimer County and the Town of Estes Park was in effect, which provided that the property was governed by the Estes Valley Development Code. The director classified the coaster as a “Park and Recreation Facility,” which was a permissible use under the then-existing and applicable zoning requirements for the district where this property is located.

The director’s approval and classification of the coaster were appealed by neighbors who opposed the development and formed a group called Estes Park Citizens Against The Slide, or EPCATS. They alleged a potential conflict of interest because three representatives from the town board reported to Walker.

EPCATS appealed first to the town board, then to Larimer District Court and the Colorado Court of Appeals, and finally to the Colorado Supreme Court. In two unanimous decisions in April 2020, the state high court upheld the coaster’s classification and approvals.

Construction of the coaster began three months later, and the attraction opened to the public in May 2021.

According to Yakutat’s complaint, “after the Coaster was approved and developed, the IGA expired. As a result, the subject property is now governed by the Larimer County Land Use Code. … The Land Use Code was amended after the Coaster was approved so that it no longer allows a ‘Park and Recreation Facility’ … .in the relevant zoning district where this property is located. The Land Use Code defines a nonconforming use as one ‘that does not conform to the requirements of th[e] Code but did conform to all applicable zoning requirements at the time of adoption, revision, or amendment of th[e] Code.’ The Coaster is, thus, now a permissible nonconforming use under the Land Use Code.”

When Yakutat desired to discontinue the shuttle service and use of the off-site parking spaces by adding 50 spaces at the coaster’s site, the complaint said, it was told by the Planning Division that it would be required to apply for an “Expansion or Change in Character of a Nonconformity.”

“Because Yakutat’s Proposal only involves a change to the parking, which the Land Use Code categorizes as an ‘accessory use’ that is permitted in the applicable zoning district, the Proposal did not involve a ‘change’ or ‘expansion’ in the nonconforming use, which, again, was limited to the Coaster,” the complaint says. “Thus, an ‘Expansion or Change in Character of a Nonconformity’ application was unnecessary and inappropriate under the Land Use Code.”

Despite its disagreement, Yakutat applied for the change-in-character designation, which was approved by the planners but rejected by the county commissioners.

The case in Larimer District Court is Yakutat Land Co. v. Board of County Commissioners of Larimer County, Colorado. Case No. 2025-cv-30197.

The 2020 Colorado Supreme Court cases were Langer et al. v. Board of County Commissioners et al., Case No. 2020 CO 30; and Yakutat Land Corp. et al. v. Langer et al., Case No. 2020 CO 31.

on Facebook on LinkedIn