Neon Trees, Fitz & the Tantrums headline Taste of Fort Collins fest

FORT COLLINS — The annual Taste of Fort Collins festival is returning to Washington Park June 7-8, and Neon Trees and Fitz & the Tantrums are booked as the headline music acts.

“In addition to the stellar music lineup, festivalgoers can enjoy an array of food trucks and restaurants showcasing the diverse flavors of Fort Collins, craft beer from local breweries, and interactive experiences for all ages,” the festival’s organizers said in a news release.Tickets to the all-ages festival are on sale now at TasteofFortCollins.com.

