Endless Fest psychedelic rock festival coming to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Endless Fest psychedelic rock festival will be held Aug. 24-26 venues in Fort Collins such as Surfside, The Atrium and the Lyric Cinema.

Participating bands include Old Skin, Watching People Drown, Shady Oaks, King Crawdad, Sour Magic, Spinster, Spoonbenders, Monsterwatch and Connor Kelly and the Time Warp.

In partnership with local nonprofit organization Blast N Scrap, a portion of proceeds will be donated to benefit harm reduction services in Northern Colorado.