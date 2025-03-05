The Gallery at Fort Collins hosts PBS’s Antiques Roadshow expert

FORT COLLINS — Residents can get a taste of PBS’s Antiques Roadshow next week in the Antiques Appraisal Showcase at the Fort Collins Country Club hosted by the Gallery at Fort Collins.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15, will feature John Sollo, an antiques expert, author, speaker and appraiser who is a regular on the popular show in which people learn the resale value and history of their prized antiques, according to a news release.

The event will offer free appraisals, but people need to RSVP at dmoats@esliving.com or call (970) 722-8909. The Fort Collins Country Cub is located at 1920 Country Club Road. The event is free to attend and there will be complimentary snacks and drinks.

Participants are asked to bring up to two individual items for appraisal. For collections, select one piece (e.g., one spoon or one postcard) to ensure timely service for all, the release stated. It is possible that time will run out before all appraisals can be done. Donations are encouraged to support Dementia Together, a local organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

“The Gallery at Fort Collins is excited to bring this unique event to the community,” said Deedra Moats, executive director, in a news release. “As we continue to build a community around art and creativity, we’re thrilled to provide a platform for people to engage with their treasures and discover the stories behind them. This event is a perfect reflection of the spirit of The Gallery, where everyone’s story is a masterpiece.”

