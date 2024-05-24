Fort Collins’ Juneteenth celebration set for Foothills mall

FORT COLLINS — A weekend-long Juneteenth celebration of Black culture in Fort Collins will be held June 14-16 at the Foothills mall.

The event will feature live music, performances, workshops, activities for kids, vendors and food trucks.

“Community members of all identities are invited to join in the festivities and embrace the learning and celebration of Black culture in Northern Colorado,” according to a news release from the FoCo Juneeth Committee.For more details about the weekend, community members are encouraged to visit www.FoCoJuneteenth.com.