Kirkmeyer among Economic Development Council’s Legislators of the Year

Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, was among the Economic Development Council of Colorado’s 2024 Legislator of the Year award recipients. Courtesy EDCC.

The Economic Development Council of Colorado recently named its 2024 Legislator of the Year award recipients, which include Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton.

Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Gunnison, also were recognized for their economic development leadership.

“Their unwavering commitment to economic development is in alignment with EDCC’s mission has been instrumental in driving meaningful change,” EDCC said in a news release. “Through bold leadership and collaboration across political divides, they have championed vital initiatives that build a healthier business climate, invest in critical infrastructure, and expand workforce opportunities. We are deeply grateful for their efforts to build consensus and for their relentless pursuit of a stronger, more prosperous Colorado for all.”

