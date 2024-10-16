Kirkmeyer among Economic Development Council’s Legislators of the Year
The Economic Development Council of Colorado recently named its 2024 Legislator of the Year award recipients, which include Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton.
Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Gunnison, also were recognized for their economic development leadership.
“Their unwavering commitment to economic development is in alignment with EDCC’s mission has been instrumental in driving meaningful change,” EDCC said in a news release. “Through bold leadership and collaboration across political divides, they have championed vital initiatives that build a healthier business climate, invest in critical infrastructure, and expand workforce opportunities. We are deeply grateful for their efforts to build consensus and for their relentless pursuit of a stronger, more prosperous Colorado for all.”
