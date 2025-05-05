Slater to lead McWhinney acquisitions

LOVELAND — Tim Slater, who has overseen investments across multifamily, industrial, office and development projects nationwide, has been appointed as managing director of acquisitions for McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.

“Tim has a strong track record of sourcing and executing complex real estate investments that aligns well with McWhinney’s long-term growth strategy,” Bill Grubbs, chief investment officer for McWhinney, said in a prepared statement. “His institutional experience and thoughtful approach to acquisitions make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”

In Slater’s new role, he will collaborate closely with McWhinney’s development and finance teams to support the company’s expanding portfolio and investment strategy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the McWhinney team and contributing to the continued expansion of the company’s high-performing investment portfolio,” Slater said in a news release. “The opportunity to collaborate with a talented team and make a lasting impact is what drew me to this firm, and I’m looking forward to helping drive the next phase of growth.”

Before joining McWhinney, Slater served as senior vice president at Amstar Group, where he led and managed more than $450 million in real estate transactions covering key U.S. markets, including Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix. He also held acquisition roles at LaSalle Investment Management, where he closed more than $1.9 billion in transactions. His professional background includes additional experience in investment banking and asset management.

Slater earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, real estate and finance from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

