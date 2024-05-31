The Group Real Estate launches Windsor location

An entry sign for Windsor. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WINDSOR — The Group Inc. Real Estate LLC has opened a new Windsor office at 517 Main St.

It is The Group’s second location to adopt the mobile agent model (after the Timnath office that opened in 2021), according to a news release. The 1,250-square-foot space was previously occupied by State Farm. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and will be hosted by a concierge.

By expanding its presence in Weld County, The Group is preparing for the future of Northern Colorado, the release stated. Weld experienced 8.4% population growth between July 2020 and July 2023, based on the latest U.S. Census report.

The new office in Windsor and the expansion of services in Weld County also dovetail with a broader growth strategy. As part of this strategy, The Group decided earlier this year to consolidate offices in Fort Collins, including closing the Horsetooth Road office, the release stated.

Appointments with a Group Realtor can be made at the Windsor office seven days a week by visiting thegroupinc.com or calling 970-223-0700.

Along with the Windsor location, The Group has two offices in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Timnath, and two in the Steamboat Springs area.