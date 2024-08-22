 August 22, 2024

Windsor PetDine buildings listed for sale

The building for sale at 1132 Diamond Valley Drive in Windsor. Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield
By

WINDSOR — The PetDine manufacturing facilities in Windsor have been listed for sale this week, with no word on where the pet food manufacturer has moved its employee base. The company has been operating in Windsor’s Great Western Industrial Park since 2023.

Cushman & Wakefield this week put out a brochure stating both buildings, at 1130 and 1132 Diamond Valley Drive, are for sale, but no price is listed.

Meanwhile, all incoming calls to PetDine LLC in Fort Collins are diverted to voicemail boxes in the company’s Harvard, Illinois, or Greeley facilities.

The last word on PetDine’s website was in February 2023, when it opened its second $11.7 million facility on Diamond Valley Drive to support its fast-growing Pet Supplement Manufacturing division.

PetDine opened its Fort Collins facility in 2021. Diamond Valley Properties LLC sold the 100,000-square foot building in October 2021 to Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) for $16.83 million. Pet-Dine moved into that Windsor facility in 2023. ADM owns a 75% stake in PetDine.

Preston Munsch, previously listed as the CEO and managing partner of PetDine, has listed himself as the strategic adviser to PetDine since 2022 on his LinkedIn profile.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

The PetDine manufacturing facilities in Windsor have been listed for sale this week, with no word on where the pet food manufacturer has moved its employee base.

Related Posts

Sharon Dunn
Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Today's News Windsor PetDine LLC Preston Munsch
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts