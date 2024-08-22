Windsor PetDine buildings listed for sale

WINDSOR — The PetDine manufacturing facilities in Windsor have been listed for sale this week, with no word on where the pet food manufacturer has moved its employee base. The company has been operating in Windsor’s Great Western Industrial Park since 2023.

Cushman & Wakefield this week put out a brochure stating both buildings, at 1130 and 1132 Diamond Valley Drive, are for sale, but no price is listed.

Meanwhile, all incoming calls to PetDine LLC in Fort Collins are diverted to voicemail boxes in the company’s Harvard, Illinois, or Greeley facilities.

The last word on PetDine’s website was in February 2023, when it opened its second $11.7 million facility on Diamond Valley Drive to support its fast-growing Pet Supplement Manufacturing division.

PetDine opened its Fort Collins facility in 2021. Diamond Valley Properties LLC sold the 100,000-square foot building in October 2021 to Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) for $16.83 million. Pet-Dine moved into that Windsor facility in 2023. ADM owns a 75% stake in PetDine.

Preston Munsch, previously listed as the CEO and managing partner of PetDine, has listed himself as the strategic adviser to PetDine since 2022 on his LinkedIn profile.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.