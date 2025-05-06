Government & Politics  May 6, 2025

Windsor accuses Future Legends of unpaid bills, delay tactics

Future Legends No Occupancy sign
A sign posted by the Town of Windsor at the entrance to the Future Legends sports complex states that certain facilities have been deemed “unsafe” and that their certificates of occupancy have expired. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

Responding in Weld District Court to a renewed plea for extension of occupancy permits by the troubled Future Legends sports complex, the Town of Windsor has cited what it says is a litany of unpaid bills, unaddressed safety issues and legal delay tactics.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Government & Politics Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Windsor Future Legends LLC Jeff Katofsky Shane Hale
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...