Fort Collins investment firm Chapel & Collins acquired

FORT COLLINS — Chapel & Collins LLC, a Fort Collins-based registered investment adviser, has been acquired by Denver-based Mercer Global Advisors Inc.

The addition of Chapel & Collins will extend Mercer Advisors’ assets under management in Colorado to nearly $5 billion across its seven offices and more than 150 employees in the greater Denver area.

Managing approximately $675 million for more than 500 individuals and families, Chapel & Collins specializes in serving business owners, retirees and pre-retirees, in addition to advising corporate retirement plans and providing institutional consulting services. Its seven-person team, including four certified financial planners, has more than 100 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.

Founding partner Dennis Collins sought out Mercer Advisors for its extensive resources, specialized services and operational support, according to a news release, which added that the acquisition “enables Collins and his team to provide an enhanced, more personalized client experience, while leveraging Mercer Advisors’ extensive teams for support in many areas.”

“By leveraging Mercer Advisors’ tremendous scale and resources, we can devote more time and attention to helping our clients navigate their unique challenges and opportunities,” Collins said in a prepared statement. “Families with multigenerational wealth are often confronted with complex financial lives that require a more nuanced, thoughtful approach. Partnering with a leading national fiduciary firm like Mercer Advisors helps empower our team of advisors to strengthen existing client relationships and develop new ones.”

For Mercer Advisors, Chapel & Collins brings additional financial planning depth and wealth advisor capacity to the region.

“Chapel & Collins is a shining example of a firm that shares our client-first philosophy, with financial planning at the center of every relationship,” Martine Lellis, Mercer Advisors’ principal for partner development related to mergers and acquisitions, said in the news release. “The highly experienced team is well-positioned to continue growing its client base, and we look forward to supporting them every step of the way.”

Since relocating its headquarters to Denver in 2017, 39-year-old Mercer Advisors has grown to serve more than 2,200 families in the Denver area.

“Growing our footprint in Greater Denver and Fort Collins helps us deepen our roots in one of our key markets,” Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in the news release. “By extending our integrated wealth management experience to more families in the Denver area, we’re able to help amplify and simplify their financial lives. In doing so, we can make a meaningful impact on these vibrant local communities.”

Mercer Advisors is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority-owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. The privately held company has more than 1,170 employees and operates nationally through more than 90 locations.

